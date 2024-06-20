Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 838,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 252,915 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.35.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.