Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 838,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 252,915 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 690,888 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 1,389,853 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,373,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

