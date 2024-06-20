Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 204,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 140,898 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $25.06.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 470,093 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

