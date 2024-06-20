Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.27. 20,722,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,424,285. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.20.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

