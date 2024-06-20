Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,349,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 464,977 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.05.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

