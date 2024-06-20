Investors Purchase High Volume of Caesars Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,696 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 13,505 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 1,112,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

