IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.93

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 3027971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

