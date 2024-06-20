IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Trading of IQVIA
IQVIA Price Performance
NYSE IQV opened at $212.83 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.