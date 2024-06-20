IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $212.83 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.