iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 107,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1744 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

