iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.53

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 25719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
