iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.53

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 25719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

