iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,992 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $223,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 12,355,117 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

