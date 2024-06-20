iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

