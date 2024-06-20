iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 353.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,927 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.39% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 534,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,589. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

