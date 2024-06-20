iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

