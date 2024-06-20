iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.19. 1,390,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.