iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. 4,489,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.