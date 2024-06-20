iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.47

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 12414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $925.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

