iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 1,718,406 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

