iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,628 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

