iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,859 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

