iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.85

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 7137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

