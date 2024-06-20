iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

