iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS opened at $14.95 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.