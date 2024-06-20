Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

