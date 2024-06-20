Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. Approximately 113,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 787,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 3.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

