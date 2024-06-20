Jeffery George Lawson Buys 2,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

