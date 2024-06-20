Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Up 6.2%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.14.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.