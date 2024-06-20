Jito (JTO) Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Jito has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00003636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $271.10 million and $47.26 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,819,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.49342146 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $69,627,787.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

