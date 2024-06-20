John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Financial Survey

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for John Marshall Bancorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 3.42% 7.82% 0.77% Independent Bank 23.97% 7.85% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.83 million 2.73 $5.16 million $0.22 74.87 Independent Bank $701.96 million 2.81 $239.50 million $5.18 8.98

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independent Bank pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats John Marshall Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It offers commercial real estate and construction, commercial and industrial, small business, secured and unsecured commercial, and consumer real estate loans; term loans and revolving/nonrevolving lines of credit; overdraft protection and letters of credit; and residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines. In addition, the company provides cash management services, such as ACH transaction processing, positive pay, and remote deposit services; investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; mobile, online, and telephone banking; estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machines; debit and credit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, third party model portfolios, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. Further, it invests in low-income housing tax credit projects; holds, maintains, and disposes foreclosed properties; and operates as an investment advisor. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

