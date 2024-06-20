Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,398,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,592,000 after purchasing an additional 143,114 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.74. 2,464,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,896. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

