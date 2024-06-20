Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.33 and last traded at $145.45. Approximately 916,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,315,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.