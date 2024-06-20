Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Acquires 24 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.3 %

JMAT stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($19.71). 371,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,857. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,753.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,694.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.34, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

