Joseph Edwin Ferguson Buys 2,495 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson bought 2,495 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $12,350.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,558.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 8.1 %

MPAA stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

