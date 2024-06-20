JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.53.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

