JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $29.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

PDCO stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 88,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,234. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

