JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.91) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.75) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 726 ($9.22) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 742.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 759.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,488.69). Also, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,286.68). Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

