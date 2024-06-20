JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,616.50 ($20.54) on Tuesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,624.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The firm has a market cap of £65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

