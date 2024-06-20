JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JEMI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 484,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,844. The company has a market cap of £405.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,425.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.72. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81).

In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,899.62). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

