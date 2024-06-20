JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $64.56.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

