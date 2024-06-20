JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.
