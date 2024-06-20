JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,979,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 3,814,358 shares.The stock last traded at $50.42 and had previously closed at $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

