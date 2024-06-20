jvl associates llc Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

jvl associates llc reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 9,511,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,880,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

