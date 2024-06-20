jvl associates llc Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

jvl associates llc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,029,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 226,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.