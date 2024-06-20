jvl associates llc Sells 949 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. 2,024,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

