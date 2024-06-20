Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 96.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 615,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,099. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,428,250 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

