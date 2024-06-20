Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up approximately 10.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 5,792,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.