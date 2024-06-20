Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

