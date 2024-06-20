Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 4.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.26. 356,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,605,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

