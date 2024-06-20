KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $70.93 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KRYZA Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00898238 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KRYZA Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRYZA Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.