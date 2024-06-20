Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Life360 Trading Down 2.4 %

LIF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

