Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Life360 Stock Down 2.4 %

LIF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

